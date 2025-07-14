Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.04.2008

    Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (right) escorts French Minister of Defense Herve Morin (left) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Jan. 31, 2008. Gates and Morin will meet to discuss a broad range of bilateral security issues.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.04.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:03
    Photo ID: 9216954
    VIRIN: 080204-D-D0439-3629
    Resolution: 3947x2819
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Secretary Gates escorts French Minister of Defense Herve Morin into the Pentagon., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

