Secretary Gates escorts French Minister of Defense Herve Morin into the Pentagon.

Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (right) escorts French Minister of Defense Herve Morin (left) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Jan. 31, 2008. Gates and Morin will meet to discuss a broad range of bilateral security issues.
(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:03
