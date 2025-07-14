Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi places his ballot into a ballot box.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi places his ballot into a ballot box.

    CONVENTION CENTER, IRAQ

    01.31.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi places his ballot into a ballot box as he casts his vote in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Everyone voting in the historic election has to mark their finger with the ink to indicate they have already voted as a means to deter voting fraud. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.

    (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213262
    VIRIN: 050131-D-D0439-8197
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: CONVENTION CENTER, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi places his ballot into a ballot box., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download