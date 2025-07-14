Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iraqi Prime Minister Ayad Allawi places his ballot into a ballot box as he casts his vote in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Everyone voting in the historic election has to mark their finger with the ink to indicate they have already voted as a means to deter voting fraud. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.



(DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))