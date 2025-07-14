Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Abdul Aziz al-Hakim, the leader of the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq party, casts his ballot in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.



(DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))