    GREEN ZONE, IRAQ

    01.31.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    An Iraqi citizen, turning his head to protect his identity, proudly displays the indelible ink on his finger as proof he has voted in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years on Jan. 30, 2005. Everyone voting in the historic election has to mark their finger with the ink to indicate they have already voted as a means to deter voting fraud.

    (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Dave Ahlschwede, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213256
    VIRIN: 050131-D-D0439-4621
    Resolution: 1960x3008
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GREEN ZONE, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Iraqi citizen, turning his head to protect his identity, proudly displays the indelible ink on his finger., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

