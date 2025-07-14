Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Lance Cpl. Luis Molina scans an Iraqi citizen's retina.

    FLT/ BRAHMA PARK, IRAQ

    01.28.2005

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Lance Cpl. Luis Molina scans an Iraqi citizen's retina at Brahma Park in Fallujah, Iraq, on Jan 25, 2005. U.S. Marines are utilizing a Biometric Analysis Tracking System to record and identify Iraqi civilians entering the battle torn city of Fallujah in an attempt to find and identify insurgent forces. The tracking system uses thumbprints, a photograph of the face, and a retinal scan to establish positive identity. Molina is deployed with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan C. Knauth, U.S. Marine Corps. (Released))

    This work, Marine Lance Cpl. Luis Molina scans an Iraqi citizen's retina., by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

