    JAFFNA, SRI LANKA

    01.21.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Residents of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, unload bags of vegetables from a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules on Jan. 19, 2005. More than 14,000 U.S. service members are deployed with Combined Support Force-536 supporting Operation Unified Assistance, working with international militaries and non-governmental organizations to aid those affected by the Dec. 26, 2004, Indian Ocean tsunami. The Hercules and its crew are attached to the 152nd Fixed Wing Aerial Refuel and Transport Squadron.

    (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. James Harper, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213243
    VIRIN: 050121-D-D0439-5757
    Resolution: 1960x3008
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JAFFNA, LK
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Residents of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, unload bags of vegetables., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Unified Assistance

