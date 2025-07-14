Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Residents of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, unload bags of vegetables from a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules on Jan. 19, 2005. More than 14,000 U.S. service members are deployed with Combined Support Force-536 supporting Operation Unified Assistance, working with international militaries and non-governmental organizations to aid those affected by the Dec. 26, 2004, Indian Ocean tsunami. The Hercules and its crew are attached to the 152nd Fixed Wing Aerial Refuel and Transport Squadron.



(DoD photo by Staff Sgt. James Harper, U.S. Air Force. (Released))