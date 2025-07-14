Soldiers assigned to C Troop drive an M-113A1 Armored Personnel Carrier to the live fire range.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KOREA TRAINING CENTER, NORTH KOREA

    10.24.1998

    Soldiers assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment drive an M-113A1 Armored Personnel Carrier to the live fire range at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea, on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.24.1998
    VIRIN: 981025-D-D0439-6562
    Location: KOREA TRAINING CENTER, KP
