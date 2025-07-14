Soldiers assigned to C Troop drive an M-113A1 Armored Personnel Carrier to the live fire range.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment drive an M-113A1 Armored Personnel Carrier to the live fire range at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea, on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))