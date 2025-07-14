Pfc. George Damian operates the throttle of his Bridge Erection Boat during a training exercise.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. George Damian operates the throttle of his Bridge Erection Boat during a bridge building training exercise on the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 22, 1998. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, are participating in the exercise as part of the U.S. Army Officer Professional Development Program, which is designed to improve team building and soldiery. The 50th Engineers are from Camp Laguardia and the 9th Infantry are from Camp Casey in the Republic of Korea. Damian is assigned to the 1st Platoon, 50th Engineers.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))