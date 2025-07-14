Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S. Army M-945 Bridge Transporter is guided down to the edge of the Imjin River.

    10.21.1998

    A U.S. Army M-945 Bridge Transporter is guided down to the river's edge in preparation for launching another section of floating bridge into the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea, during a bridge building training exercise on Oct. 22, 1998. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, are participating in the exercise as part of the U.S. Army Officer Professional Development Program, which is designed to improve team building and soldiery. The 50th Engineers are from Camp Laguardia and the 9th Infantry are from Camp Casey in the Republic of Korea.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.21.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208737
    VIRIN: 981022-D-D0439-7499
    Resolution: 1268x1012
    Size: 710.78 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Army (older than 2002)

