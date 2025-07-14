Soldiers team up to carry a rubber raft to the edge of the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, team up to carry a rubber raft to the edge of the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 22, 1998. The soldiers will cross the river in the raft during a simulated assault. Many of the soldiers are officers participating in the U.S. Army Officer Professional Development Program, which is designed to improve team building and soldiery. The 50th Engineers are from Camp Laguardia and the 9th Infantry are from Camp Casey in the Republic of Korea.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))