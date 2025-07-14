Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out "Go Padres" to show their support for the San Diego Padres, the 1998 National League Baseball Champions, while the ship passes by Point Loma on it's way out to sea on Oct. 15, 1998. The Padres will compete against the New York Yankees for the World Series Championship. The Constellation is home ported in San Diego, Calif.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Sheinbaum, U.S. Navy. (Released))