Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out "Go Padres" to show their support for the San Diego Padres, the 1998 National League Baseball Champions, while the ship passes by Point Loma on it's way out to sea on Oct. 15, 1998. The Padres will compete against the New York Yankees for the World Series Championship. The Constellation is home ported in San Diego, Calif.
(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Sheinbaum, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.14.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208731
|VIRIN:
|981015-A-LY351-8054
|Resolution:
|2030x1476
|Size:
|830.59 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out "Go Padres.", by SFC Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.