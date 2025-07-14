Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out "Go Padres."

    Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out &quot;Go Padres.&quot;

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.14.1998

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley 

    Defense.gov         

    Crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV 64) spell out "Go Padres" to show their support for the San Diego Padres, the 1998 National League Baseball Champions, while the ship passes by Point Loma on it's way out to sea on Oct. 15, 1998. The Padres will compete against the New York Yankees for the World Series Championship. The Constellation is home ported in San Diego, Calif.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Sheinbaum, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.14.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208731
    VIRIN: 981015-A-LY351-8054
    Resolution: 2030x1476
    Size: 830.59 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
