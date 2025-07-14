Secretary Cohen mingles among the crowd of U.S. soldiers at Udairi Range, Kuwait.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen mingles among the crowd of U.S. soldiers at Udairi Range, Kuwait, on Oct. 14, 1998. Personnel took the opportunity to ask questions and have their photograph taken with the defense secretary. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))