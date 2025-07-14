Secretary Cohen meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Kuwait.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.29.1998

    Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah (right) at Bayan Palace, Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.29.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208729
    VIRIN: 981030-D-D0439-5882
    Resolution: 2672x1837
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Secretary of Defense (1998)

