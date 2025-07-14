Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah (right) at Bayan Palace, Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.
(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.29.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208729
|VIRIN:
|981030-D-D0439-5882
|Resolution:
|2672x1837
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Cohen meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Kuwait., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.