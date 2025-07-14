Secretary Cohen meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Kuwait.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with His Highness the Amir, Shaykh Jaber al-Ahmend Al-Sabah (right) at Bayan Palace, Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))