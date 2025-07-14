Secretary Cohen meets with His Highness the Emir, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with His Highness the Emir, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (right), at the Emiri Diwan, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 11, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))