Secretary Cohen meets with Army Chief of Staff General Hamad Bin Ali Al-Attiyah in Qatar.

    10.29.1998

    Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with Army Chief of Staff General Hamad Bin Ali Al-Attiyah (right), at Military Headquarters, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 11, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.29.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208724
    VIRIN: 981030-D-D0439-8685
    Resolution: 2850x1920
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
