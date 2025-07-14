Secretary Cohen meets with Army Chief of Staff General Hamad Bin Ali Al-Attiyah in Qatar.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) meets with Army Chief of Staff General Hamad Bin Ali Al-Attiyah (right), at Military Headquarters, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 11, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))