Ambassador Theros accompanies Secretary Cohen as he visits His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Patrick N. Theros (left) accompanies Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (center) during a visit with the Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani (right) at the Emiri Diwan, Doha, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))