    10.29.1998

    U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Patrick N. Theros (left) accompanies Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (center) during a visit with the Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani (right) at the Emiri Diwan, Doha, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.29.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208720
    VIRIN: 981030-D-D0439-1470
    This work, Ambassador Theros accompanies Secretary Cohen as he visits His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Secretary of Defense (1998)

