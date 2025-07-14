Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh provides tour to Navy League

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Caitlin Dailey, USS Shiloh (CG 67) navigation officer, originally from Gainesville, Florida, provides a tour of her ship to members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League, July 26. The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser hosted the visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 23:04
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Honolulu Council of the Navy League
    Caitlin Dailey

