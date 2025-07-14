USS Shiloh provides tour to Navy League

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Caitlin Dailey, USS Shiloh (CG 67) navigation officer, originally from Gainesville, Florida, provides a tour of her ship to members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League, July 26. The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser hosted the visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)