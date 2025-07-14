Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    734th AMS Maintainers Keep the Joint Force Moving

    GUAM

    07.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Members of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron perform technical and safety checks on a C-17Globemaster III, at Andersen AB, Guam, July 19, 2025. By restoring the C-17 Globemaster III to mission-capable status, Andersen AFB maintainers ensured the aircraft could continue delivering troops, cargo, and humanitarian aid across the Indo-Pacific in support of Air Mobility Command’s theater-wide operations.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 21:00
    Location: GU
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    734 AMS
    515th Air Mobility Operation Wing
    515 AMOW

