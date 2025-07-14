734th AMS Maintainers Keep the Joint Force Moving

Members of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron perform technical and safety checks on a C-17Globemaster III, at Andersen AB, Guam, July 19, 2025. By restoring the C-17 Globemaster III to mission-capable status, Andersen AFB maintainers ensured the aircraft could continue delivering troops, cargo, and humanitarian aid across the Indo-Pacific in support of Air Mobility Command’s theater-wide operations.
|07.19.2025
|07.25.2025 21:00
|9205713
|250719-F-F3223-5679
|900x1451
|612.71 KB
|GU
|5
|2
