734th AMS Maintainers Keep the Joint Force Moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron perform technical and safety checks on a C-17Globemaster III, at Andersen AB, Guam, July 19, 2025. By restoring the C-17 Globemaster III to mission-capable status, Andersen AFB maintainers ensured the aircraft could continue delivering troops, cargo, and humanitarian aid across the Indo-Pacific in support of Air Mobility Command’s theater-wide operations.