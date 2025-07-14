Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    253rd competes in shooting championship

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2002

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The 253rd Transportation Company Rifle Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, pose for a group photo at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 2, 2002. From left to right, front row, Staff Sgt. Kevin Lewis, Sgts. Harold Prickett and Michael Spallina, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Vey. Left to right, back row, Pfc. John Bertino, Sgts. Marc Stevens and David Dickinson; Spc. Kelly Wilson, Sgt. John Trainor, and Pfc. Michael Snyder. This year Bertino, Eckstein, Snyder, Stevens, Vey, and Wilson were among the more than 700 competitors who participated in the 32nd Annual Winston P. Wilson Rifle, Pistol, Sniper, and Light Machine Gun Championship held at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Oct. 5 – 11, 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    TAGS

    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    Lethality
    Competition

