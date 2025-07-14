253rd competes in shooting championship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 253rd Transportation Company Rifle Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, pose for a group photo at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 2, 2002. From left to right, front row, Staff Sgt. Kevin Lewis, Sgts. Harold Prickett and Michael Spallina, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Vey. Left to right, back row, Pfc. John Bertino, Sgts. Marc Stevens and David Dickinson; Spc. Kelly Wilson, Sgt. John Trainor, and Pfc. Michael Snyder. This year Bertino, Eckstein, Snyder, Stevens, Vey, and Wilson were among the more than 700 competitors who participated in the 32nd Annual Winston P. Wilson Rifle, Pistol, Sniper, and Light Machine Gun Championship held at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Oct. 5 – 11, 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)