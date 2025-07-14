Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association visit to NSA Souda Bay

    World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association visit to NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2025) Members of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (WHIA) and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a group photo during WHIA’s scheduled visit to NSA Souda Bay, July 25, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

