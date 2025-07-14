NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2025) Members of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (WHIA) and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a group photo during WHIA’s scheduled visit to NSA Souda Bay, July 25, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 07:05
|Photo ID:
|9203383
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-EM691-1025
|Resolution:
|3426x2284
|Size:
|967.94 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association visit to NSA Souda Bay, by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
