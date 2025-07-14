Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homefront provides backpacks and supplies to children of Soldiers

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Across the country, school-aged children and their parents are preparing for the new school year.

    On July 22, 2025, Operation Homefront and Yuma Proving Ground’s Army Community Services (ACS) ensured that children of those currently serving or who have served our nation are well-equipped.

    Representatives and volunteers from Operation Homefront and ACS provided free backpacks and school supplies to military dependents entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Military-affiliated families filled the second floor of the ACS building, selecting from the available items. Those unable to attend the event can contact ACS at 928-328-2332.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    Army Community Services
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

