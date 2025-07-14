Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing Takes Off

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    148th Fighter Wing Takes Off

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing takes off, Duluth, Minn. July 23, 2025. The 148th Fighter Wing is a North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, aerospace control alert-trained unit capable of defending the air sovereignty of North America. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 9201127
    VIRIN: 250723-Z-BB071-1007
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Takes Off, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download