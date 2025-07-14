Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing takes off, Duluth, Minn. July 23, 2025. The 148th Fighter Wing is a North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, aerospace control alert-trained unit capable of defending the air sovereignty of North America. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust.)