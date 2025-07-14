U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing takes off, Duluth, Minn. July 23, 2025. The 148th Fighter Wing is a North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, aerospace control alert-trained unit capable of defending the air sovereignty of North America. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9201127
|VIRIN:
|250723-Z-BB071-1007
|Resolution:
|5077x3385
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing Takes Off, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.