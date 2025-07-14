Airborne Operation

Paratroopers from the United States, France and Germany descend during a combined joint forcible entry operation training as part of Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:51
|Photo ID:
|9200180
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-QT791-3773
|Resolution:
|2468x2667
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
