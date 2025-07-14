Airmen at Joint Base Charleston now have access to an enhanced learning immersion program by the Emotional Intelligence Institute, which has a new virtual training tool designed to strengthen communication skills through supported simulations. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9199175
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-RS563-7001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|110.65 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Charleston Launches Immersive Communication Training for Airmen, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.