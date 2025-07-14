Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Launches Immersive Communication Training for Airmen

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen at Joint Base Charleston now have access to an enhanced learning immersion program by the Emotional Intelligence Institute, which has a new virtual training tool designed to strengthen communication skills through supported simulations. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9199175
    VIRIN: 250722-F-RS563-7001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 110.65 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Launches Immersive Communication Training for Airmen, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

