    USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) Sailors Conduct Weapon Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2025) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Rashawd Mulkey, from San Antonio, conducts maintenance on Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) on the bridge wing aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Indo-Pacific on July 21, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP; USS Pearl Harbor; Navy Readiness; US Pacific Fleet; PP25

