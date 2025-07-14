Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Steven Byrum

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing incoming command chief, holds the guidon during the 100th ARW change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2025. Wall participated in the ceremony as the guidon bearer, an essential part of the ceremony that is deeply rooted in Air Force tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    VIRIN: 250722-F-NR913-1027
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Change of Command

