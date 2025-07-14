100th ARW Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Steven Byrum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing incoming command chief, holds the guidon during the 100th ARW change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2025. Wall participated in the ceremony as the guidon bearer, an essential part of the ceremony that is deeply rooted in Air Force tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)