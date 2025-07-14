Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sedric Whitaker Has Been appointed as Senior Enlisted Advisor-1

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Jacksonville, TX native, Air Force Sedric Whitaker has been appointed Senior Enlisted Advisor for Air Force Materiel Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9195757
    VIRIN: 250718-D-ZZ999-1028
    Resolution: 2405x3006
    Size: 402.33 KB
    Location: US
