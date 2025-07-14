Jacksonville, TX native, Air Force Sedric Whitaker has been appointed Senior Enlisted Advisor for Air Force Materiel Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9195757
|VIRIN:
|250718-D-ZZ999-1028
|Resolution:
|2405x3006
|Size:
|402.33 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sedric Whitaker Has Been appointed as Senior Enlisted Advisor-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sedric Whitaker Has Been appointed as Senior Enlisted Advisor
No keywords found.