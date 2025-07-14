Spc. Keara Conn, a fire control specialist with the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, conducts Theater Missile Warning (TMW) operations training at Fort Hood, Texas, during a culminating training event in June 2024. The training, supported by First Army Division East and the 174th Infantry Brigade’s observer-coach/trainers, prepares National Guard Soldiers for deployment by building rapid-response skills critical to the Army’s Air and Missile Defense mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9195416
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-PE996-7324
|Resolution:
|3811x3541
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Designing Her Path to Missile Defense, by MAJ Melissa Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Designing Her Path to Missile Defense
No keywords found.