    Designing Her Path to Missile Defense

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Melissa Mattingly 

    First Army Division East

    Spc. Keara Conn, a fire control specialist with the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, conducts Theater Missile Warning (TMW) operations training at Fort Hood, Texas, during a culminating training event in June 2024. The training, supported by First Army Division East and the 174th Infantry Brigade’s observer-coach/trainers, prepares National Guard Soldiers for deployment by building rapid-response skills critical to the Army’s Air and Missile Defense mission.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
