Information: Richard Arndt, 410-436-1479 22 July 2025DEVCOM CBC Assists in Showcasing Autonomous Decontamination at MSPIX 2025

The Autonomous Biological Critical Area Disinfection system enables Soldiers and other end-users to remotely control an ATV-sized, 8-wheel vehicle equipped with applicators and tanks housing various liquid decontamination formulas. The system is designed and run through a partnership between DEVCOM CBC and DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center.
|05.05.2025
|07.22.2025 10:32
DEVCOM CBC Assists in Showcasing Autonomous Decontamination at MSPIX 2025
