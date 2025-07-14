NGA, XVIII Airborne Corps successfully tests new AI tool

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Warfighter Support Office monitors the real-time data feed as the drone collects data over the Army’s training setup, as part of testing a prototype capability known as the GEOINT AI/ML Based Light-Edge Resilient system, or GAMBLER, during training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.