Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NGA, XVIII Airborne Corps successfully tests new AI tool

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NGA, XVIII Airborne Corps successfully tests new AI tool

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    A member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Warfighter Support Office monitors the real-time data feed as the drone collects data over the Army’s training setup, as part of testing a prototype capability known as the GEOINT AI/ML Based Light-Edge Resilient system, or GAMBLER, during training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 08:01
    Photo ID: 9194995
    VIRIN: 250508-A-NG153-4912
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGA, XVIII Airborne Corps successfully tests new AI tool, by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NGA, XVIII Airborne Corps successfully tests new AI tool

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII ABN Corp
    Artificial Intelligence
    GEOINT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download