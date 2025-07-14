U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomes new commander during Camp Zama ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Erik A. Davis, left, accepts the U.S. Army Garrison Japan guidon from Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific, during the USAG Japan change-of-command ceremony held July 17 at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan. Davis assumed command from Col. Marcus S. Hunter, right, who led the garrison since July 2023. Also shown is USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker, second from right.