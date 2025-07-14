Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomes new commander during Camp Zama ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomes new commander during Camp Zama ceremony

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Erik A. Davis, left, accepts the U.S. Army Garrison Japan guidon from Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command – Pacific, during the USAG Japan change-of-command ceremony held July 17 at Kizuna Hall on Camp Zama, Japan. Davis assumed command from Col. Marcus S. Hunter, right, who led the garrison since July 2023. Also shown is USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker, second from right.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 02:32
    Photo ID: 9194739
    VIRIN: 250717-A-QU164-3714
    Resolution: 1485x957
    Size: 433.91 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomes new commander during Camp Zama ceremony, by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    USAG Japan
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Japan
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download