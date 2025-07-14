MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Major Daniel Ord, Drum Major of The US Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” renders the hand salute at the Change of Command Ceremony for Brig. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant and Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gant assumed command of The US Army Military District of Washington and Joint Task-Force National Capital Region from outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Bredenkamp.



The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Randy A. George, 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, and General Gregory M. Guillot, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command.



U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, July 21, 2025 in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.