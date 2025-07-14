Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 51 of 53]

    MDW/JTF-NCR Change of Command Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The US Army Field Band participates in the Change of Command Ceremony for Brig. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant and Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gant assumed command of The US Army Military District of Washington and Joint Task-Force National Capital Region from outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Bredenkamp.

    The ceremony was hosted by Gen. Randy A. George, 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, and General Gregory M. Guillot, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command.

    U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, July 21, 2025 in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 9194593
    VIRIN: 250721-A-BN614-6939
    Resolution: 5303x3535
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
