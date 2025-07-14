Creativets visits Marine Barracks Washington

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jackson Perkins (center), assistant operations officer, discusses music with the songwriters of CreatiVets during songwriting session for Marines at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 17, 2025. CreatiVets is a nonprofit organization focused on helping wounded veterans through arts and music based out of Nashville, Tennessee. The session offered Marines an opportunity to share their stories through music and songwriting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

