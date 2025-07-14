Creativets visits Marine Barracks Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jackson Perkins (center), assistant operations officer, discusses music with the songwriters of CreatiVets during songwriting session for Marines at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 17, 2025. CreatiVets is a nonprofit organization focused on helping wounded veterans through arts and music based out of Nashville, Tennessee. The session offered Marines an opportunity to share their stories through music and songwriting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)