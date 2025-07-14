Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion build bunk beds during a bilateral logistics and transportation training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force and the Korean Service Corps to work together to prepare an area of operation for integrated support personnel to operate from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)