    U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. &amp; Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Korean Service Corps Battalion build bunk beds during a bilateral logistics and transportation training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 17, 2025. This exercise was an opportunity for the U.S. Air Force and the Korean Service Corps to work together to prepare an area of operation for integrated support personnel to operate from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 03:18
    Photo ID: 9191800
    VIRIN: 250717-F-TU760-1015
    Resolution: 5642x3754
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, U.S. & Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. &amp; Korean Forces strengthen mission-support readiness during joint training

    Pacific Air Forces
    Readiness
    Republic of Korea
    Osan Air Base
    Interoperability

