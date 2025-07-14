PHNSY & IMF Detachment Guam Honor Guam’s Liberation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hagåtña, Guam (July 21, 2025) — Members of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Detachment Guam participate in the 81st Liberation Day parade in Guam’s capital city. Established in February 2025 as the Lead Maintenance Activity for the U.S. Navy’s submarines in Guam, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Detachment Guam’s mission is to repair and maintain the submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Living by their motto, “We Keep ‘Em Fighting!”, the detachment ensures these vessels are always ready to answer our nation’s call.(U.S. Navy photo by Kate Necaise/Released)