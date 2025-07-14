Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHNSY & IMF Detachment Guam Honor Guam’s Liberation

    HAGåTñA, GUAM

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Kate Necaise 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Hagåtña, Guam (July 21, 2025) — Members of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Detachment Guam participate in the 81st Liberation Day parade in Guam’s capital city. Established in February 2025 as the Lead Maintenance Activity for the U.S. Navy’s submarines in Guam, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Detachment Guam’s mission is to repair and maintain the submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Living by their motto, “We Keep ‘Em Fighting!”, the detachment ensures these vessels are always ready to answer our nation’s call.(U.S. Navy photo by Kate Necaise/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 22:40
    VIRIN: 250721-N-LK394-2611
    Location: HAGåTñA, GU
