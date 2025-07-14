Rainbow Appears Over USS Constitution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250720-N-UM082-1008 BOSTON (July 20, 2025) A rainbow appears in the distance over Boston Harbor as USS Constitution is moored to Pier One in Charlestown Navy Yard. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard provide free tours and welcome more than 600,000 visitors annually in support of the ship’s mission: promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle, having destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off her wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)