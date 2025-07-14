Chemical operations specialist takes aim at competition in Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeff Hansell, an adaptive reconditioning program specialist and coach, helps Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-VanderSys, a Chemical Operations Specialist currently assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, train for the seated discus competition in the 2025 Warrior Games. Pyle-VanderSys will also compete in recumbent cycling, precision air rifle and air pistol, and seated shotput. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, will take place July 18-26 at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo.