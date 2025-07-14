Jeff Hansell, an adaptive reconditioning program specialist and coach, helps Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-VanderSys, a Chemical Operations Specialist currently assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, train for the seated discus competition in the 2025 Warrior Games. Pyle-VanderSys will also compete in recumbent cycling, precision air rifle and air pistol, and seated shotput. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, will take place July 18-26 at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9189232
|VIRIN:
|250708-O-UV830-9395
|Resolution:
|2336x2920
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chemical operations specialist takes aim at competition in Warrior Games, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical operations specialist takes aim at competition in Warrior Games
No keywords found.