Chemical operations specialist takes aim at competition in Warrior Games

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Jeff Hansell, an adaptive reconditioning program specialist and coach, helps Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-VanderSys, a Chemical Operations Specialist currently assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, train for the seated discus competition in the 2025 Warrior Games. Pyle-VanderSys will also compete in recumbent cycling, precision air rifle and air pistol, and seated shotput. The 2025 DoD Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command, will take place July 18-26 at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9189232
    VIRIN: 250708-O-UV830-9395
    Resolution: 2336x2920
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson

