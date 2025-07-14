Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewarts Celebrates the Chaplain Corps 250th Birthday

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Marvin Green, a member of Grace Gospel Fort Stewart Georgia, sings gospel songs during the Chaplain Corps 250th birthday ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July, 18, 2025. As the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps marks 250 years of service, the 3rd Infantry recognizes the unwavering dedication of our chaplains and religious affairs specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary

