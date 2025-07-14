Fort Stewarts Celebrates the Chaplain Corps 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marvin Green, a member of Grace Gospel Fort Stewart Georgia, sings gospel songs during the Chaplain Corps 250th birthday ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July, 18, 2025. As the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps marks 250 years of service, the 3rd Infantry recognizes the unwavering dedication of our chaplains and religious affairs specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Santiago Lepper)