Marvin Green, a member of Grace Gospel Fort Stewart Georgia, sings gospel songs during the Chaplain Corps 250th birthday ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July, 18, 2025. As the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps marks 250 years of service, the 3rd Infantry recognizes the unwavering dedication of our chaplains and religious affairs specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 14:20
|Photo ID:
|9188504
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-LP731-8961
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewarts Celebrates the Chaplain Corps 250th Birthday, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.