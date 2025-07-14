Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Operation Launched in Occupied Germany (21 JUL 1945)

    Security Operation Launched in Occupied Germany (21 JUL 1945)

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Erin Thompson 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    American soldiers search luggage for black market goods in Germany, 1945. On Jul. 21, 1945, agents from various CIC detachments participated in the first large-scale security operation in occupied Germany.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    counterintelligence
    Counter Intelligence Corps
    This Week in MI History
    Germany
    World War II

