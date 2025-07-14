Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Makes: Additive manufacturing for military equipment repairs and maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    America Makes, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), showcases its additive manufacturing process to repair worn forging tools at the Pentagon, July 8, 2025. Additive manufacturing can significantly reduce sustainment costs and downtime for military manufacturing equipment. The DoD Manufacturing Technology Program’s (DoD ManTech) annual event includes exhibits and demonstrations across its portfolio. Under DoD ManTech, the MIIs work with public and private entities to provide a crucial link between research, development and the U.S. defense manufacturing sector.

    Manufacturing Technology Program
    OUSD R&E
    ManTech Day

