America Makes: Additive manufacturing for military equipment repairs and maintenance

America Makes, a DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), showcases its additive manufacturing process to repair worn forging tools at the Pentagon, July 8, 2025. Additive manufacturing can significantly reduce sustainment costs and downtime for military manufacturing equipment. The DoD Manufacturing Technology Program’s (DoD ManTech) annual event includes exhibits and demonstrations across its portfolio. Under DoD ManTech, the MIIs work with public and private entities to provide a crucial link between research, development and the U.S. defense manufacturing sector.