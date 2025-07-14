Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers inducted into the NCO ranks

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers inducted into the NCO ranks

    GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – Nineteen Soldiers from across Dental Health Command Europe were inducted into the Army Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) ranks during a ceremony held at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne July 17. The NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional Noncommissioned Officer Corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride they all share as members of such an elite corp. The induction ceremony also serves to honor the memory of those men and women of the Army NCO Corps who have served with pride and distinction. Among those inducted were Sgt. Tykera Gordon, Sgt. Joseph Morris, Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Cpl. Josseline Hernandez, Cpl. Diana Lopez-Olmos, Cpl. Jorge Garza, Sgt. Malcolm Kamara, Sgt. Pimporn Subudom, Sgt. Stanley Scott Rodriguez, Sgt. Magaly Martinez Romo, Sgt. Kenneth Ware, Sgt. Yesenia Lomas, Sgt. Jaron Ricks, Cpl. Anthony Concepcion, Cpl. Christian Mendez, Sgt. Lupa Vega, Sgt. Jayden Brown, Sgt. Jordan Myers and Sgt. Tisha Alamo Rivera.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9187552
    VIRIN: 250717-A-YV790-7283
    Resolution: 5120x3582
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers inducted into the NCO ranks, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Army Dental
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download