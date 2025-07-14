Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers inducted into the NCO ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany – Nineteen Soldiers from across Dental Health Command Europe were inducted into the Army Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) ranks during a ceremony held at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne July 17. The NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional Noncommissioned Officer Corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride they all share as members of such an elite corp. The induction ceremony also serves to honor the memory of those men and women of the Army NCO Corps who have served with pride and distinction. Among those inducted were Sgt. Tykera Gordon, Sgt. Joseph Morris, Sgt. Jeffry Ylarde, Cpl. Josseline Hernandez, Cpl. Diana Lopez-Olmos, Cpl. Jorge Garza, Sgt. Malcolm Kamara, Sgt. Pimporn Subudom, Sgt. Stanley Scott Rodriguez, Sgt. Magaly Martinez Romo, Sgt. Kenneth Ware, Sgt. Yesenia Lomas, Sgt. Jaron Ricks, Cpl. Anthony Concepcion, Cpl. Christian Mendez, Sgt. Lupa Vega, Sgt. Jayden Brown, Sgt. Jordan Myers and Sgt. Tisha Alamo Rivera.