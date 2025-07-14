Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Investment Advisory Board earns top award for commitment to the warfighter

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño (left) poses with team members who were honored with an Executive Director’s Award on July 10 for their pivotal role in transforming how the command invests in its future capabilities. (not pictured are Brian Dutton, Charlie Solomon and Balaji Iyer) (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9186269
    VIRIN: 250710-N-LR875-7828
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
