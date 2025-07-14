Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño (left) poses with team members who were honored with an Executive Director’s Award on July 10 for their pivotal role in transforming how the command invests in its future capabilities. (not pictured are Brian Dutton, Charlie Solomon and Balaji Iyer) (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9186269
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-LR875-7828
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Investment Advisory Board earns top award for commitment to the warfighter, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Investment Advisory Board earns top award for commitment to the warfighter
No keywords found.