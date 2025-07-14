Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gate at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant

    Gate at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant

    RADFORD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    Radford Army Ammunition Plant

    This is the front gate sign for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The Radford Army Ammunition Plant produces superior performing propellants, energetics, and munitions to ensure Joint Warfighter lethality.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:38
    Photo ID: 9185274
    VIRIN: 240918-A-FK481-9785
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.8 MB
    Location: RADFORD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Gate at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radford Army Ammunition Plant, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command

