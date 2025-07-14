Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:38 Photo ID: 9185274 VIRIN: 240918-A-FK481-9785 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.8 MB Location: RADFORD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Gate at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.