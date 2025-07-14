Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Dillon Andress, from Mayville, Michigan, lubricates the spindle with grease on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 25, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9184470
|VIRIN:
|250625-N-QV397-3002
|Resolution:
|4008x2672
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
