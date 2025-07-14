Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Dillon Andress, from Mayville, Michigan, lubricates the spindle with grease on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 25, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 00:38
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy

