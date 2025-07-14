Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 678 Adjutant General Company-Postal participates in the WAREX exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 678 Adjutant General Company-Postal participates in the WAREX exercise

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Hicks poses in front of a vehicle.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9183553
    VIRIN: 250715-A-TD266-8199
    Resolution: 6050x3833
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 678 Adjutant General Company-Postal participates in the WAREX exercise, by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    678 Adjutant General Company-Postal participates in the WAREX exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download