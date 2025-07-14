A photo of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance inspector Ryan Williams at the Langsdale Temporary Debris Storage and Reduction site in Brooks County, Georgia on Feb. 21, 2025. He is stood in front of piles of debris cleaned up by USACE contractors following Hurricane Milton.
|02.20.2025
|07.16.2025 10:10
|9182555
|250221-A-VB771-1070
|6720x4480
|2.43 MB
|GEORGIA, US
|4
|0
