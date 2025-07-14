Shoutout to this week’s #TitanTuesday, SrA Clayton Elmore!
39th Communications Squadron SrA Clayton Elmore, a Cable and Antenna Systems Technician poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. SrA Elmore is our Titan of the week, strengthening our partnerships and driving mission success.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9182222
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-IY107-5640
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday SrA Clayton Elmore, by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.