Titan Tuesday SrA Clayton Elmore

Shoutout to this week’s #TitanTuesday, SrA Clayton Elmore!



39th Communications Squadron SrA Clayton Elmore, a Cable and Antenna Systems Technician poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. SrA Elmore is our Titan of the week, strengthening our partnerships and driving mission success.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)