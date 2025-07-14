Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday SrA Clayton Elmore

    TURKEY

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Shoutout to this week’s #TitanTuesday, SrA Clayton Elmore!

    39th Communications Squadron SrA Clayton Elmore, a Cable and Antenna Systems Technician poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 15, 2025. SrA Elmore is our Titan of the week, strengthening our partnerships and driving mission success.(U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 9182222
    VIRIN: 250711-F-IY107-5640
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

