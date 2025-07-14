MCAS Iwakuni June Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Field Day Event

Children from a local Iwakuni orphanage participate in a tug of war competition during an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting field day event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 12, 2025. ARFF hosted a field day with a local orphanage in Iwakuni, to bring together U.S. service members and the Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)
|07.12.2025
|07.16.2025 01:48
|9182110
|250712-M-TK882-1237
|6436x4291
|1.61 MB
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|5
|0
