    MCAS Iwakuni June Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Field Day Event [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Iwakuni June Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Field Day Event

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A child from a local Iwakuni orphanage sprays U.S. Marines with water during an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting field day event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 12, 2025. ARFF hosted a field day with local orphanage in Iwakuni, to bring together U.S. service members and the Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 01:48
    Photo ID: 9182109
    VIRIN: 250712-M-TK882-1186
    Resolution: 5847x3898
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni June Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Field Day Event [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARFF
    Marines
    Sports
    Summer
    MCAS Iwakuni

