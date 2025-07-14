MCAS Iwakuni June Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Field Day Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child from a local Iwakuni orphanage sprays U.S. Marines with water during an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting field day event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 12, 2025. ARFF hosted a field day with local orphanage in Iwakuni, to bring together U.S. service members and the Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)